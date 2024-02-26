English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2023 at 17:46 IST

Assam: CM Biswa hands over appointment letters of govt jobs to 1200 people

Among the candidates were appointees on compassionate grounds who are family members of police personnel killed in action since 1988.

Press Trust Of India
Image: Twitter/himantabiswa | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday distributed appointment letters to over 1,200 people who got jobs in various government departments.

Among the candidates were appointees on compassionate grounds who are family members of police personnel killed in action since 1988.

“Happy to distribute appointment letters to 1,208 selected candidates for Health & Family Welfare and Home & Political departments at Sankardev Kalakshetra, Guwahati. With 41,710 appointments so far, we are marching towards our goal of providing 1 lakh Govt jobs,” Sarma tweeted later.

Speaking at the programme, the chief minister said the government is working overtime to ensure jobs for families of every slain police personnel.

“Between 1996 to 2005, almost all the communities of the state had an armed outfit,” he said.

The biggest challenge was from the ULFA and Bodo groups, and many police personnel lost their lives in the line of duty.

Initially, their families would receive government jobs on compassionate grounds but the practice was later discontinued and an ex-gratia payment was paid to the next of kin, he said.

“We felt that jobs should be given to these martyrs’ families. Altogether 422 such personnel are there whose families are yet to get jobs. We are hopeful that by the next two months, we will be able to give appointments to all the families,” Sarma said as appointment letters to 72 such candidates were given at the function.

The chief minister also exhorted nurses under the Health and Family Welfare department, who got their appointment letters on the occasion, to serve with a smiling face and dedication.

“There is a need for the nurses to be mild-mannered and address the patients and their attendants with smile and understanding,” he said.

Sarma said the government will also provide soft skill training like teaching English and computer operation to nurses so that they can explore employment avenues outside the state also.

“There is a huge demand for trained nurses and we want to upgrade the skill of our girls so that they can find employment anywhere in the world,” he added.

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2023 at 17:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

5 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

5 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

9 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

13 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

13 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

13 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

2 days ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

2 days ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ‘Don't Test Patience, Conspiracy Will be Exposed', CM Warns Jarange

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Buys Laptop, Slams Microsoft. Here’s Why

    World4 hours ago

  3. Man Sets Himself Ablaze Outside Israel Embassy in Washington DC

    India News5 hours ago

  4. Innocents Hunted Down, Criminals Walking Scot-Free: Fact-Finding Team

    India News5 hours ago

  5. Srinagar: People Light Candles on Eve of Shab-e-Barat, Watch Rare Sight

    India News5 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo