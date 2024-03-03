Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Reveals 1st Look of Guwahati-North Guwahati Bridge's Major Corridor

Advertisement

Guwahati: In a major relief to commuters in Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that Elevated South Bank Corridor of Guwahati - North Guwahati bridge will be dedicated to the public on Monday, March 4, 2024.

The section built at a cost of Rs 326 crore will ease connectivity between Bhoothnath and Machkhowa and vice versa by diverting traffic observed near Bharalumukh over Brahmaputra river.

Decongesting Guwahati 🚘



Tomorrow, the Elevated South Bank Corridor of the Guwahati North Guwahati bridge will be dedicated to the public.



This ₹326cr arm will ease connectivity between Bhootnath to Machkhowa and vice versa by diverting traffic over the river.



First look 📷 pic.twitter.com/vo1pOKlINz — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 3, 2024

