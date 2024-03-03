English
Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 22:46 IST

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Reveals 1st Look of Guwahati-North Guwahati Bridge's Major Corridor

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that Elevated South Bank Corridor of Guwahati - North Guwahati bridge will be dedicated to the public on Monday.

Guwahati
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Reveals 1st Look of Guwahati-North Guwahati Bridge's Major Corridor | Image:X/Himanta Biswa Sarma
Guwahati: In a major relief to commuters in Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that Elevated South Bank Corridor of Guwahati - North Guwahati bridge will be dedicated to the public on Monday, March 4, 2024. 

The section built at a cost of Rs 326 crore will ease connectivity between Bhoothnath and Machkhowa and vice versa by diverting traffic observed near Bharalumukh over Brahmaputra river. 

Taking to X, Sarma said, "Decongesting Guwahati ! Tomorrow, the Elevated South Bank Corridor of the Guwahati - North Guwahati bridge will be dedicated to the public. This ₹326cr arm will ease connectivity between Bhootnath to Machkhowa and vice versa by diverting traffic over the river. First look. "

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 22:46 IST

