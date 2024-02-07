Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 14:51 IST

Assam CM to Introduce Uniform Civil Code in Upcoming Budget Session, Poised for Full Implementation

The CM had made his intentions on the UCC clear by stating that Assam will be the third State to enact legislation on UCC, following Uttarakhand and Gujarat

Anirudha Bhakat
Assam CM hints at introducing UCC in upcoming Budget session of Assam Assembly
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday hinted at introducing the Uniform Civil Code Bill in the upcoming Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly which will commence on February 5. He said that Assam is in a position to implement the entire UCC. 

Speaking on the introduction of the Assam Polygamy Ban Bill, he said that the Bill is already with the Law Department and is ready to be tabled. However, the State is waiting to see if Uttarakhand tables the UCC bill on February 5. 

"In the upcoming session, we are ready to table the Assam Polygamy Ban Bill. It is already with the Law Department. But we are eagerly watching if the Uttarakhand Assembly tables the UCC Bill on February 5. We will look at their bill and take a call. Assam is in a position to implement the entire UCC. Since our Assembly Business in regards to Bills will commence from February 12, we have time to take a call," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. 

Earlier, the Assam Chief Minister had made his intentions on the Uniform Civil Code clear by stating that Assam will be the third State to enact legislation on UCC, following Uttarakhand and Gujarat. Uttarakhand is expected to table the bill next week. 

The Assam version of the Uniform Civil Code will be slightly different from the rest as tribal communities of the State will be outside the ambit of the UCC, which the Assam Chief Minister stated on January 12, while interacting with the media. 

Earlier, the Assam government had made a clear plan to table the Bill banning polygamy in the State in the upcoming session of the Assembly, if the circumstances to table the UCC were not clear. Last year, the Assam government formed an expert committee to ban polygamy in the Stare, which already submitted its report along with the proposed bill. The proposed bill received 150 suggestions from the public. However, now it seems that the government might bring in the entire UCC Bill and not just the bill banning polygamy. 

