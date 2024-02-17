English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated April 8th, 2022 at 21:36 IST

Assam CM reviews progress of work for 97 new model schools in tea gardens

Assam CM reviews progress of work for 97 new model schools in tea gardens

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Guwahati, Apr 8 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday reviewed the progress of work for 97 model high schools in tea gardens, as these educational institutes prepare to begin academic session from May 10 for the first time.

The chief minister held a video conference with the deputy commissioners and directed them to make regular visits to these schools to complete the admission process on time.

Advertisement

He also asked the officials to ensure availability of adequate furniture, computers and electricity connection at all the newly established schools with immediate effect.

The recruitment of Grade IV staffers at each school must be done at the earliest, he said.

Advertisement

The chief minister asked the state education department to make sure the constitution of school management and development committees and opening of bank accounts for all schools within seven days.

The state government will "open hundred more such model schools in tea gardens", and one institute will "cover four tea estate" areas, the chief minister said on Twitter.

Advertisement

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu was also present at the virtual meeting.

Sarma had held a meeting with principals of the newly constructed schools recently where he claimed that the high schools have been set up by the government in tea garden areas for the first time.

Advertisement

The authorities were planning to provide breakfast to students at these schools, besides mid-day meals.

The chief minister had urged the principals to "transform the model high schools into ideal educational institutions" and also asked inspectors of schools to make frequent visits to support and guide teachers and students.

Advertisement

The BJP, in its election manifesto, had promised to set up such model schools in the tea garden areas. PTI DG BDC BDC

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2022 at 21:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Varun Dhawan

Varun's Work Out Session

19 minutes ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shradhha Stuns In Pink

20 minutes ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

6 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

6 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

6 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

6 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

6 hours ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

6 hours ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

6 hours ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

6 hours ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

7 hours ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

7 hours ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

8 hours ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

8 hours ago
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari

8 hours ago
PM Modi On Congress

PM Lashes Out At Congress

8 hours ago
PM Modi in Rewari

PM Modi

8 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Poacher Trailer Launch: Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Are At Their Stylish Best

    Galleries20 minutes ago

  2. Would've Got Party's Control Had I Been Senior Leader's Son, Ajit Pawar

    India News22 minutes ago

  3. BAFTA Nominated Films To Watch On OTT

    Web Stories23 minutes ago

  4. Popular SivaKarthikeyan Movies To Watch On OTT

    Web Stories24 minutes ago

  5. Bella Hadid's Throwback To Ranch-Themed Birthday

    Web Stories24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo