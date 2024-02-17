Advertisement

Guwahati, Apr 8 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday reviewed the progress of work for 97 model high schools in tea gardens, as these educational institutes prepare to begin academic session from May 10 for the first time.

The chief minister held a video conference with the deputy commissioners and directed them to make regular visits to these schools to complete the admission process on time.

He also asked the officials to ensure availability of adequate furniture, computers and electricity connection at all the newly established schools with immediate effect.

The recruitment of Grade IV staffers at each school must be done at the earliest, he said.

The chief minister asked the state education department to make sure the constitution of school management and development committees and opening of bank accounts for all schools within seven days.

The state government will "open hundred more such model schools in tea gardens", and one institute will "cover four tea estate" areas, the chief minister said on Twitter.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu was also present at the virtual meeting.

Sarma had held a meeting with principals of the newly constructed schools recently where he claimed that the high schools have been set up by the government in tea garden areas for the first time.

The authorities were planning to provide breakfast to students at these schools, besides mid-day meals.

The chief minister had urged the principals to "transform the model high schools into ideal educational institutions" and also asked inspectors of schools to make frequent visits to support and guide teachers and students.

The BJP, in its election manifesto, had promised to set up such model schools in the tea garden areas. PTI DG BDC BDC