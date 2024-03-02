Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with ULFA general secretary Anup Chetia during the signing of the peace accord. | Image: PTI

Dispur: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will distribute ex-gratia to former militants of the ULFA on Saturday in Guwahati. Each former ULFA member will get up to 7 lakh rupees for their rehabilitation. According to government reports , over 900 former militants are likely to receive this financial help.

ULFA signed a tripartite peace treaty with the Centre and the Assam government last year. Following which , the state government, as per the norms, made the decision to ensure skill development training for the former cadres of the outfit to ensure they could properly assimilate with society

Since 2021, over 9,500 former militants have been granted financial aid by the Assam State government.