Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 08:05 IST
Assam CM to Distribute Rs 7 Lakh Ex-Gratia to Former ULFA Militants for Rehabilitation
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to distribute ex-gratia of 7 lakh rupees to over 900 former ULFA militants for rehabilitation.
Dispur: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will distribute ex-gratia to former militants of the ULFA on Saturday in Guwahati. Each former ULFA member will get up to 7 lakh rupees for their rehabilitation. According to government reports , over 900 former militants are likely to receive this financial help.
ULFA signed a tripartite peace treaty with the Centre and the Assam government last year. Following which , the state government, as per the norms, made the decision to ensure skill development training for the former cadres of the outfit to ensure they could properly assimilate with society
Since 2021, over 9,500 former militants have been granted financial aid by the Assam State government.
