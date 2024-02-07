With Digi Yatri a passenger no longer needs travel and verification documents as they will be ‘authenticated’ and verified via biometric technology | Image: Representative

Guwahati: Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati is seeing an increase in the use of Digit Yatri travel services by passengers. The reason, as per an ANI report, is because the portal enhanced the end-passenger experience. The service was officially launched back in August 2023, and as per the Ministry of Civil Aviation, or MoCA, at least 10 percent of passengers at the airport use the portal’s services.

Although initially, passengers did not opt to use the DG travel services, in recent weeks, the portal has seen a surge of around 12 percent. Media reports indicate that the numbers are expected to rise in the coming days. The DG Yatra Services are currently available at departure gates D-10 and D-7 of the Guwahati Airport, just near the terminal entry. The particular DG travel services are also available at all boarding gates.

Adding to the intrigue, via the DG services, a passenger no longer needs travel and verification documents as they will be ‘authenticated’ and verified via biometric technology, an official statement read.