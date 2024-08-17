Published 10:54 IST, August 17th 2024
Assam Doctors join Nationwide Protest Demanding Justice for Rape-Murder Victim
Assam Doctor has joined nationwide demonstrations against the brutal rape and murder of Doctor in Kolkata, demanding strict punishment for such heinous crime.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Assam Doctors protesting against the brutal rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
10:54 IST, August 17th 2024