Published 23:31 IST, July 13th 2024

Assam Flood: One More Dead, Over 8.4 Lakh Hit

According to daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person died in Gogamukh revenue circle of Dhemaji district, taking the total number of people losing their lives to incidents related to floods, landslides, storms and lightning strikes to 107 this year.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Assam Flood
Assam Flood: One More Dead, Over 8.4 Lakh Hit | Image: PTI
