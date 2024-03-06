×

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 22:27 IST

Assam: From 70-Year-Olds to Jail Inmates, Over 10,000 get Degrees from Open University

A total of seven inmates from various jails across Assam received their degrees at Krishna Kanta Handique State Open University's convocation.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Over 10,000 degrees were awarded on Tuesday at the convocation of an open university in Assam.
Over 10,000 degrees were awarded on Tuesday at the convocation of an open university in Assam. | Image:Pexels/ Representative
Guwathi: A total of 10,800 degrees, including diplomas and even PhDs, were awarded to learners at the sixth convocation of the Krishna Kanta Handique State Open University (KKHSOU) on Tuesday. The ceremony was attended by Assam Governor and Chancellor Gulab Chand Kataria, and pro vice-chancellor of Central University of Haryana, Professor Sushma Yadava, an official statement said.

The statement noted that 49 per cent of the awardees were women learners and that 28 people were given gold medals for exhibiting excellence in their academic pursuits. 

The list of awardees even included septuagenarians like 75-year-old Chandra Prabha Mahanta and 72-year-old Mahendra Bhuyan, the latter of whom received a post-graduate degree. 

A total of seven inmates of different jails in the state have also successfully completed their respective academic programmes from the university, out of which one jail inmate serving in Guwahati Central Jail was present in person to receive his degree at the convocation, the statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, Kataria appreciated KKHSOU for making higher education more accessible in the state.

He pointed out that KKHSOU contributes to about 11 per cent of the total enrolment in higher education in Assam.

The governor also lauded the university for providing education to a large section of the women population of the state, fulfilling its motto of 'Education Beyond Barriers'.

The chief guest on the occasion, Professor Yadava, in her speech, praised the efforts of the university in implementing the National Education Policy 2020 from the academic session of July 2023.

She laid emphasis on incorporating the Indian knowledge system within the framework of its course curriculum.

Emphasising the importance of open and distance learning, she highlighted the fact that such a type of education system has broken down barriers in terms of resources, position and costs.

With inputs from PTI. 

Published March 5th, 2024 at 22:27 IST

