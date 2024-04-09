×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated June 4th, 2022 at 16:57 IST

Assam govt forms panel to look into pregnant woman's death

Assam govt forms panel to look into pregnant woman's death

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Lakhimpur (Assam), Jun 4 (PTI) The Assam government on Saturday formed a three-member committee to look into the death of a pregnant patient allegedly due to medical negligence and infrastructural loopholes at Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital (LMCH) here.

Health Minister Keshab Mahanta, who went to Lakhimpur from Guwahati following the news of the death of the woman, also asked officials concerned to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the hospital.

Advertisement

A woman from nearby Gohpur had died at the hospital on Thursday. Her family alleged that an emergency cesarean section could not be performed on her as there was a power cut and the hospital's generator did not have fuel.

They also alleged that the attending doctors had not given her due care after her admission to the hospital on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference after reviewing the matter, Mahanta said, "We are forming a three-member expert panel to look into the causes and reasons leading to the unfortunate death of the pregnant woman." The committee consisting of doctors from Assam Medical College and Hospital of Dibrugarh will carry out the enquiry and submit the report soon, he said.

The minister said he held a meeting with officials of Power and PWD (Building) departments and asked them to ensure uninterrupted power supply to LMCH.

Advertisement

"In case there is a power outage, there should be back-up at the hospital at all times. I have asked the two departments to ensure it at the earliest," he said.

Mahanta, who was accompanied by director of Medical Education Dr Anup Kumar Barman, also reviewed the functioning of the LMCH with its principal, superintendent and other officials.

Advertisement

He said a meeting of the governing body of the hospital will be held on June 8, and asked the authorities to submit a report on the problems being faced.

The minister also interacted with patients and their attendants at the hospital. PTI SSG SOM SOM

Advertisement

Published June 4th, 2022 at 16:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Chhavi Mittal's hair

Chhavi's Powerful Note

2 minutes ago
‘Continuity, Antiquity and Vast Expanse’ are the three specific elements of the ‘History of Ancient India’, NSA Ajit Doval said.

History of Ancient India

2 minutes ago
Ahn

RBC Fires CFO

5 minutes ago
CJI Chandrachud

CJI

6 minutes ago
Virat Kohli viral video

Kohli in WC team?

7 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE Updates

9 minutes ago
Paytm

Paytm Payments Bank CEO

9 minutes ago
Snake and Mongoose fight, video goes viral

Snake And Mongoose Fight

11 minutes ago
The International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Germany Genocide Gaza

12 minutes ago
Air Coolers, Fans At Polling Stations In Punjab Amid Prediction of Extreme Heat

Punjab Polling Stations

12 minutes ago
Sukma’s Ram temple reopens after 21 years

Ram Mandir in Sukma

17 minutes ago
Unlocking the Best Soccer Streaming Sites for Every Fan

Soccer Streaming Sites

19 minutes ago
manoj tiwari

Koyla's 27th Anniversary

22 minutes ago
Roman Reigns

Watch Indian Roman Reigns

24 minutes ago
ELON MUSK, WORLD'S RICHEST MAN

Tesla's entry into India

24 minutes ago
In a fresh video that has now emerged online, Congress’ Randeep Surjewala is seen making a vile sexist attack against Hema Malini

EC issues notice

25 minutes ago
Rajasthan Royals' opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler

RR concern over Jaiswal

27 minutes ago
Man Stabs Mother 70 Times

Cold Blooded Murder

31 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Modi Takes 'Muslim League' Jibe At Congress' Manifesto Again

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  2. Grandma Making Watermelon Juice Without Appliances Went Viral

    India News6 hours ago

  3. 48 Hrs, 1,400 KM: How Delhi Police Chased Down Murder Accused

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Top Dutch Politician Who Opted Out of PM Race Dials Nupur Sharma

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Nehru Allowed His Ideology to Cloud Diplomacy With China: S Jaishankar

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo