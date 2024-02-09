English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated February 9th, 2024 at 15:55 IST

Assam Govt in Talks With Employees Demanding Old Pension Scheme

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika said the current dispensation was aware that workers who have a lesser duration of service left.

Isha Bhandari
Himanta Vishwa Sarma
Assam Govt in Talks With Employees Demanding Old Pension Scheme | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is reportedly in talks with employees demanding the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika said the current dispensation was aware that workers who have a lesser duration of service left "could perhaps enjoy limited benefits" under the National Pension System (NPS). Hazarika said the state finance minister has already held discussions with representatives of employees' organisations over their demand for reverting to the OPS. The matter of employees' grievances over the NPS in the state was raised in the House by Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) legislator Ramendra Narayan Kalita, who maintained that the workers stand to gain more if OPS is restored. Responding on behalf of the government, Hazarika said the NPS was formulated on the basis of provisions of the OPS.

He maintained that the new system has provisions for gratuity payment and family pension, among others, as was under the OPS. The minister said under the NPS, 10 per cent of basic salary and dearness allowance of an employee is deposited in the pension fund, with the government also contributing an equal share.

An employee is paid 60 per cent of the accrued amount at the time of retirement and pension is paid over the remaining 40 per cent, which is used to purchase an annuity.

Under the OPS, the pension was based on the last salary drawn by the employee, he added.

"People who have 30-32 years of service left will benefit under the NPS. Perhaps, those with shorter terms of service may have some issues," the minister said.

He said the state's finance minister (Ajanta Neog) has held a meeting with organisations demanding the restoration of OPS and assured them of looking into the matter.

"We will continue with our discussions with them over the matter," Hazarika added.

With PTI inputs

Published February 9th, 2024 at 15:55 IST

