Assam Horror: Man Stabs Girlfriend To Death In Guwahati, Attempts Suicide

Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 26 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old woman, identified as Mousumi Gogoi, died after being brutally attacked by a man in Guwahati on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the Naharoni Path area near Dispur.

The accused, Bhupen Das, hailing from Nalbari district, also attempted to take his own life by stabbing himself. He was later admitted to Guwahati Medical College & Hospital.

Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IGP (STF), told ANI that at around 11 am, the young woman was stabbed in front of the gate of the apartment where she lived as a tenant.

"Following the incident, the police rushed to the spot, and she was shifted to Guwahati Medical College & Hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries. A Special Operations Group from the East Police District, Guwahati, was immediately activated, and they apprehended the attacker. He had also inflicted self-injuries and was admitted to Guwahati Medical College & Hospital. Preliminary investigations suggest that the man wanted to establish a relationship with the woman, which she rejected. Despite her refusal, he continued pressuring her and eventually attacked her today. Further investigations are underway," Partha Sarathi Mahanta said.

Dr Abhijit Sarma, Superintendent of Guwahati Medical College & Hospital, told ANI that Mousumi Gogoi was brought to the hospital at around 11:45 am in a serious condition with an unrecordable pulse and blood pressure.

"The case was very critical, with stab wounds on her abdomen, neck, and hands. We tried to revive her, and doctors from all departments attended to the case. Unfortunately, she died at around 12:15 pm. Later, around 1:30 pm, police brought Bhupen Das, who had self-inflicted injuries to his abdomen. He was immediately taken for surgery, and we will know which organs have been affected. As of now, he is stable," Dr Abhijit Sarma said. (ANI)