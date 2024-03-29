Advertisement

Guwahati, Feb 11 (PTI) Assam reported 267 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, pushing the tally to 7,23,244, while six fresh fatalities took the death toll to 6,596, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission said.

The state had registered 294 coronavirus cases and five deaths on Thursday.

Advertisement

The positivity rate decreased to 0.91 per cent from the previous day's 0.98 per cent. The number of samples tested for Covid-19 during the day is 29,432 as against Thursday's 30,008.

The bulletin said that the state tested a total of 2,81,72,752 samples so far. Assam currently has 3,916 active cases.

Advertisement

Of the fresh fatalities, Jorhat reported three deaths while Dima Hasao, Sivasagar and Sonitpur recorded one each.

The death rate in the state now is 0.91 per cent, the bulletin said.

Advertisement

Kamrup Metropolitan district reported the highest number of fresh positive cases at 100, followed by 18 in Kamrup, 16 in Barpeta and 14 in Dima Hasao.

Altogether 766 patients recovered from the disease during the day, raising the total number of cured people to 7,11,385. The recovery rate now is 98.36 per cent in the state.

Advertisement

The number of people vaccinated against Covid-19 during the day is 1,20,410. Over 4.23 crore beneficiaries have been inoculated so far, the bulletin said. PTI DG NN NN