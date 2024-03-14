×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 17:43 IST

Assam Lottery: Assam State Lottery Result today | September 23

Assam lottery results for September 23. Lottery results, Lottery Updates, Lottery anouncement and everything you need to know about Assam lottery results.

Reported by: Raj Sarkar
assam lottery
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Assam is one of the states that actively hosts legal lotteries. The state government handles the entire operating system and changes in the lottery are notified by the Assam government. The Government of Bodoland has kept a base price of ₹ 6 for Monday’s  Assam Lottery. The prize money for the first winner is ₹ 50 Thousands. Apart from Assam 12 other states in India are allowed to conduct lotteries. The other states are Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram.

 Also Read:- Assam Lottery: Assam Lottery Results And Latest Announcements

Advertisement

Assam Lottery Results September 23 | Assam lottery announcements at 12:00 PM and 5:00 PM; 1st Prize  to be ₹ 50 Thousand

Assam Lottery Results for all the time slots:

  • Assam Future Lottery: The results of Assam Future Lottery are out by 12 pm
  • Assam Single Black Lottery: The results of Assam Future Lottery are out by 5 pm.
  • Assam Kuil Platinum Lottery: The results of Assam Future Lottery are out by 8 pm.

Also Read:- Assam Lottery: Assam State Lottery 8 Pm Result | September 20

Advertisement

Assam Lottery Updates

The first prize declared for today’s lottery is ₹ 50,000, the second prize is ₹ 7,000, the third prize is ₹ 3500, the fourth prize is ₹ 200, the fifth prize is ₹100, and the sixth prize is ₹ 50. These are all the updates of Singam Yellow(12), Kuil Yellow (20), Rosa Royal (30), Deer Royal (50), Thangam Luck (50), Nalla Neram Luck (100),  Kumaran Sun (200), Vishnu Sun (250). These lottery updates are delivered by the government. These Lottery Updates are available in the web portals too.

Advertisement

Also Read:- Assam Lottery Results: Singam Black Lottery 5 PM | September 23

How To Check Online

You can download the ‘Claim Forms’ from the official website by providing all the details in capital letters. The winner may require to attach a valid photo to ID with their form. You need to submit it within 30 days of the declaration of the results. The address of the Assam Lottery office is Tengapara, Kokrajhar, Assam 783370. The address is also accessible online or can be viewed on YouTube.

Also Read:- Assam Lottery: Results For Kuil Lottery For 19th September 2019

Advertisement

Published September 23rd, 2019 at 18:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM Modi's Defence Reforms

India's defence reforms

2 minutes ago
Houses

Vistry to build homes

3 minutes ago
FIITJEE on Salary Delays

Decoding FIITJEE fiasco

3 minutes ago
Missing For Over 1 Month, Korean National Traced By Delhi Police

Missing Korean National

4 minutes ago
germany Ukraine

Germany on Taurus

6 minutes ago
where was taste of christmas filmed

Where was 'Taste of Chris

8 minutes ago
Hitashee

Hitaashee keeps lead

10 minutes ago
Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys BO Feats

13 minutes ago
PV Sindhu struggled to find form in 2023

Sindhu goes down

14 minutes ago
Mumbai Ranji Trophy

MCA doubles prize money

16 minutes ago
Lahiru Thirimanne's car after an accident

Lahiru car accident

16 minutes ago
Cong Politicizes Pulwama Again, Says ‘Modi Govt Orchestrated the Attack to Win Polls’ | LIVE

India News LIVE

16 minutes ago
OTT

OTT Platforms Blocked

17 minutes ago
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

18 minutes ago
Flipkart

Flipkart Big Billion Days

19 minutes ago
vande bharat

Trichy-Bengaluru Train

21 minutes ago
India blind cricket team

Blind Cricket: IND vs SL

21 minutes ago
A woman and her young son died in Rajasthan after a speeding car rammed their vehicle.

Rajasthan Road Accident

23 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. EC Appointment: Govt Debunks Fake ‘Notification’

    India News4 hours ago

  2. IPL 2024 Unsold XI: Strongest Playing XI of players who went unsold

    Sports 4 hours ago

  3. Traffic Alert: Police Issues Advisory Ahead of Farmers' Maha Panchayat

    India News5 hours ago

  4. One Nation, One Election: 10 Takeaways From Kovind Panel Recommendations

    India News6 hours ago

  5. Kisan Mahapanchayat: Farmers Gather in Delhi, Security Heightened | LIVE

    India News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo