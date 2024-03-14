Advertisement

Assam is one of the states that actively hosts legal lotteries. The state government handles the entire operating system and changes in the lottery are notified by the Assam government. The Government of Bodoland has kept a base price of ₹ 6 for Monday’s Assam Lottery. The prize money for the first winner is ₹ 50 Thousands. Apart from Assam 12 other states in India are allowed to conduct lotteries. The other states are Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram.

Also Read:- Assam Lottery: Assam Lottery Results And Latest Announcements

Advertisement

Assam Lottery Results September 23 | Assam lottery announcements at 12:00 PM and 5:00 PM; 1st Prize to be ₹ 50 Thousand

Assam Lottery Results for all the time slots:

Assam Future Lottery: The results of Assam Future Lottery are out by 12 pm

Assam Single Black Lottery: The results of Assam Future Lottery are out by 5 pm.

Assam Kuil Platinum Lottery: The results of Assam Future Lottery are out by 8 pm.

Also Read:- Assam Lottery: Assam State Lottery 8 Pm Result | September 20

Advertisement

Assam Lottery Updates

The first prize declared for today’s lottery is ₹ 50,000, the second prize is ₹ 7,000, the third prize is ₹ 3500, the fourth prize is ₹ 200, the fifth prize is ₹100, and the sixth prize is ₹ 50. These are all the updates of Singam Yellow(12), Kuil Yellow (20), Rosa Royal (30), Deer Royal (50), Thangam Luck (50), Nalla Neram Luck (100), Kumaran Sun (200), Vishnu Sun (250). These lottery updates are delivered by the government. These Lottery Updates are available in the web portals too.

Advertisement

Also Read:- Assam Lottery Results: Singam Black Lottery 5 PM | September 23

How To Check Online

You can download the ‘Claim Forms’ from the official website by providing all the details in capital letters. The winner may require to attach a valid photo to ID with their form. You need to submit it within 30 days of the declaration of the results. The address of the Assam Lottery office is Tengapara, Kokrajhar, Assam 783370. The address is also accessible online or can be viewed on YouTube.

Also Read:- Assam Lottery: Results For Kuil Lottery For 19th September 2019