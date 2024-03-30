Updated March 30th, 2024 at 19:48 IST
Assam: Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Jail For Sexual Abuse of Minor
A local court here convicted a person under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sentenced him to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Kokrajhar: A local court here convicted a person under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sentenced him to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment.
The court of additional sessions judge-cum-special judge, POCSO, Joydev Koch, awarded the punishment to Habibor Rahman in a 2018 case.
Advertisement
Rahman was arrested based on a complaint filed in Bagribari police station of Kokrajhar district by the parents of a minor girl, who was sexually abused by the convict.
While sentencing the accused, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000. In default, he will have to undergo another year of imprisonment.
Advertisement
Published March 30th, 2024 at 19:48 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.