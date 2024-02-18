English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 8th, 2021 at 23:27 IST

Assam militant outfit DNLA declares unilateral ceasefire

Assam militant outfit DNLA declares unilateral ceasefire

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Guwahati/ Haflong, Sep 8 (PTI) Militant outfit Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA), mostly active in Assam's Dima Hasao district, has declared a unilateral ceasefire for three months, the group has informed through a press release.

The release, which was made available to media on Wednesday but signed a day earlier, said the outfit has decided on the unilateral ceasefire as a "goodwill gesture and as a positive response to the call of peace" by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Advertisement

The ceasefire has come into effect from Tuesday itself, the release signed by the outfit's publicity secretary Mungsri Ringsmai Dimasa said.

The ceasefire is for "creating an atmosphere for peace talks with the Government of Assam and Government of India", it added.

Advertisement

The DNLA was formed in early 2019.

It's members were suspected to have been involved in killing of five drivers of coal carrying trucks in Dima Hasao district on August 27 after the truck owners purported failed to pay money demanded by the outfit.

Advertisement

When contacted by PTI, the government did not confirm the development.

Indicating that a ceasefire is in the pipeline, a top official maintained that a clearer picture will be available in a day or two.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Sarma, after assuming office on May 10, had made an appeal to all militants to come forward for talks.

The ULFA (I) had declared an unilateral ceasefire from May 15 initially for three months, which was extended by the outfit for another three months on August 14. PTI SSG COR RG RG

Advertisement

Published September 8th, 2021 at 23:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

7 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

7 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

7 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

7 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

7 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

10 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

13 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

13 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

13 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

13 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

13 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

13 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

13 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

13 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

13 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

13 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

13 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sandeshkhali Horror Prompts Bengal Govt to Form 10-Member Police Team

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Sandeshkhali Horror: TMC Leader Shahjahan's Aides Booked For Gangrape

    Politics News6 hours ago

  3. Bihar: Over 60 Injured After Violence Breaks Out During Saraswati Puja

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Hema Malini Performs Nritya Seva Inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir Premises

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  5. Delhi Police Arrest Man for Threatening to Bomb IGI Airport

    India News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo