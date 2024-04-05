×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 16:14 IST

Assam: Nepali Tourist Alleges Molestation By Mob For Dressing Like a Boy

A Nepali woman tourist has alleged that she was molested by a mob in Assam's Jorhat district for purportedly dressing in man's clothing.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Navya Dubey
Nepali tourist alleges molestation by mob
Nepali tourist alleges molestation by mob | Image:Shutterstock
Assam: A Nepali woman tourist has alleged  that she was molested by a mob in Jorhat's district for purportedly dressing in man's clothing.

The police have registered a case in this regard and initiated an investigation now.

"Update regarding allegations of an assault on an individual from Nepal. A case has been registered in this regard," Assam Police posted on X.

It added that the sub-divisional police officer of Titabor is in touch with the complainant and supervising further action as per the law.

The allegations of molestation and police inaction were raised by the victim through a social media video earlier on Thursday.

She claimed that she was picked on by a mob in Mariani area just because she was dressed like a boy.

The group of six-seven people, including a woman and a local reporter, pulled her hair and tore away half of her T-shirt, the woman alleged.

Claiming to be a Nepali tourist visiting Assam, she alleged that she was a victim of racism.

The woman also alleged that when she visited the local police station the next morning to lodge a complaint, the personnel were not helpful and laughed at her

Published April 5th, 2024 at 16:14 IST

