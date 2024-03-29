×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2022 at 17:05 IST

Assam: No mandatory Covid testing for incoming passengers from Feb 15

The Assam government has said mandatory testing for COVID-19 at airports, railway stations and hospitals will stop from Tuesday, but those with symptoms may opt for tests on a voluntary basis.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Assam government has said mandatory testing for COVID-19 at airports, railway stations and hospitals will stop from Tuesday, but those with symptoms may opt for tests on a voluntary basis.

In an order issued on Monday, Assam Health & Family Welfare Principal Secretary Anurag Goel said the COVID-19 positivity rate is gradually decreasing in the state and the country.

"Mandatory testing on arrival at airports, railway stations, road border points, etc shall be discontinued. However, symptomatic patients are requested to test for COVID-19 for diagnostic purposes voluntarily, at any recognised testing facility," he said.

Likewise, compulsory testing for any patient coming to hospitals for treatment will also be discontinued.

The relaxations will come into force from Tuesday and will be reviewed with changing scenarios in future.

At present, strict containment measures, including screening of incoming passengers at airports, railway stations and road entry points, are being conducted in Assam to prevent the spread of the virus.

The order also noted that the number of fully vaccinated people in India has gone up significantly, and various relaxations have been allowed by the central government in view of the decreasing number of coronavirus cases.

Assam's count of fresh COVID-19 cases dropped by over 54 per cent on Sunday with 79 people testing positive for the virus, while four more patients died due to the contagion.

The state’s caseload stood at 7,23,495 and the death toll was at 7,952. 

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2022 at 16:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Exam Results

BSEB matric topper list

2 minutes ago
Henry Cavill

Henry As James Bond?

8 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant

Tom Moody on Rishabh Pant

10 minutes ago
Wall Street

S&P 500 settles higher

13 minutes ago
Smart TV price increase 2024

Smart TV price rise

21 minutes ago
Superdry

Superdry CEO

21 minutes ago
iPad Pro

Apple's New iPad Pro

24 minutes ago
Man Rescues Owl Stuck In A Tree Branch

Man Saves Helpless Owl

26 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress to Release Lok Sabha Poll Manifesto on April 6 in Jaipur

Lok Sabha Polls Live

27 minutes ago
Grok

Elon Musk's xAI

28 minutes ago
No Makeup Makeup Look With Only Skincare

No Makeup Skincare Look

30 minutes ago
Bill Gates will interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM, Gates on G20

35 minutes ago
Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag on struggles

37 minutes ago
Xiaomi EV

Xiaomi challenges Tesla

40 minutes ago
Semi Conductor Chips

US to unveil list

42 minutes ago
American Pie Actor Jason Biggs Reflects On His Past Struggles

Jason Biggs' Stuggles

an hour ago
Chennai recorded normal maximum temperatures during the past 24 hours

Tamil Nadu Weather

an hour ago
Bill Gates will interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Bill Gates Talks tPM Modi

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bollywood Celebs Who Had Secret Weddings: Aditi-Siddharth To Virushka

    Entertainment12 hours ago

  2. HUGE SETBACK for Mumbai Indians: Superstar player likely to miss matches

    Sports 15 hours ago

  3. Lok Sabha Polls: Nakul Nath Declares Assets Worth Rs 700 Crore

    Lok Sabha Elections16 hours ago

  4. Man Missing After Avalanche In Himachal's Manali

    India News16 hours ago

  5. 'GO TELL BCCI, this is what we are gonna do': MS Dhoni to CSK manager

    Sports 17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo