sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US-India Ties | Elon Musk | Air Pollution | Diljit Dosanjh | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Assam Online Trading Scam: CBI Arrests Primary Accused Gopal Paul from Siliguri

Published 13:26 IST, November 15th 2024

Assam Online Trading Scam: CBI Arrests Primary Accused Gopal Paul from Siliguri

CBI has made a fresh arrest in the Rs 2,200 crore online trading scam in Assam; the main accused Gopal Paul has been arrested.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
CBI Makes Fresh Arrest in Assam Online Trading Scam
CBI Makes Fresh Arrest in Assam Online Trading Scam | Image: PTI/Representative Image
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

13:26 IST, November 15th 2024