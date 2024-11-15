Published 13:26 IST, November 15th 2024
Assam Online Trading Scam: CBI Arrests Primary Accused Gopal Paul from Siliguri
CBI has made a fresh arrest in the Rs 2,200 crore online trading scam in Assam; the main accused Gopal Paul has been arrested.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
CBI Makes Fresh Arrest in Assam Online Trading Scam | Image: PTI/Representative Image
