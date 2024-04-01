Advertisement

A team of Assam police arrested a youth from South Tripura district for his alleged link in Rohingya trafficking from Bangladesh, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The Assam police team arrested Dipanjan Baidya from his residence in Hrishyamukh area under Belonia sub-division on Monday and took him to Karimganj for investigation into a Rohingya trafficking case, the officer said.

Recently, a group of Rohingyas were arrested by police of Bazari police station in Assam's Karimganj district.

"In course of the investigation, cops found Dipanjan's name in one of the arrested Rohingya's phones. Based on the inputs, a team of police headed by DSP G D Sharma (Assam police) landed at Hrishyamukh and sought help from the local police station", Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Abhijit Das told PTI over telephone.

He said a joint team carried out raid in the residence of Dipanjan at Hrishyamukh and arrested him for his alleged link in Rohingya trafficking on Monday. The arrested person has already been taken to Karimganj for investigation and follow up action.

However, the SDPO refused to divulge further details on the case. But he said there are reports of Bangladeshi infiltration through Hrishyamukh and Mati area of Belonia sub-division.

"Over 10 Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended in the sub-division for illegal entry into Indian territory during the past one year. All of them were pushed back", he added.