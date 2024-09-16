Published 14:09 IST, September 16th 2024
Assam Police Arrests Manipur Man for Involvement in 'Sabotage Activities'
He was apprehended on September 13 by the Special Task Force (STF) of Basistha police station in Guwahati.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Absconding accused arrested in online betting app case in ChhaAssam Police arrests Manipur man for involvement in 'sabotage activities'ttisgarh. | Image: PTI/ Representational
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
14:09 IST, September 16th 2024