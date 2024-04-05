Updated April 4th, 2024 at 23:51 IST
Assam Police Busts Major Drug Syndicate, Seizes Heroin Worth Rs 210 Crore in Silchar
The Assam police got a major breakthrough against an interstate drug syndicate after the police team seized heroin worth around Rs 210 Crores.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Silchar: The Assam police on Thursday got a major breakthrough against an interstate drug syndicate after the police team seized heroin worth around Rs 210 Crores in the international market. The police team carried out the operation based on an intelligence input on Thursday night and seized 21 kilograms of heroin from a vehicle. The police have also arrested one accused present in the vehicle.
According to the police sources, the drug syndicate was busted during a special operation conducted by various police teams of the Assam police. The operation was led by Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Special Task Force (STF) Parthasarathi Mahanta and Superintendent of Police (SP) Cachar District, Numal Mahatta.
Advertisement
As per police sources, based on an input, the police teams on Thursday night intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state in the Sayeedpur area which comes under Silchar police station.
During the search of the vehicle, the police recovered 21 Kg of heroin. Following the recovery of the drugs, the police arrested the driver of the vehicle.
Advertisement
As per police sources, the seized contraband was found worth around Rs 210 Crores in the international market.
Further legal action into the matter is being carried out.
Advertisement
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Praised Assam Police
Following the seizure of huge consignment of the contraband, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X, to hail the Assam police for the successful operation.
CM Himanta wrote, “Rs 210 cr- Assam’s Biggest Ever Drugs Haul. In a big step towards a Drugs Free Assam, 21 kg of heroin has been seized in Silchar in a joint operation by Assam STF & Cachar Police. One person has been arrested and an investigation is underway to crack the supply grid.”
Advertisement
He patted the cops involved in the operation saying, “Well done Assam Police.”
(With inputs from Anirudha Bhakat)
Advertisement
Published April 4th, 2024 at 23:39 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.