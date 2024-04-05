×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 23:51 IST

Assam Police Busts Major Drug Syndicate, Seizes Heroin Worth Rs 210 Crore in Silchar

The Assam police got a major breakthrough against an interstate drug syndicate after the police team seized heroin worth around Rs 210 Crores.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Heroin worth Rs 210 crore seized in Assam
Heroin worth Rs 210 crore seized in Assam | Image:Republic
Silchar: The Assam police on Thursday got a major breakthrough against an interstate drug syndicate after the police team seized heroin worth around Rs 210 Crores in the international market. The police team carried out the operation based on an intelligence input on Thursday night and seized 21 kilograms of heroin from a vehicle. The police have also arrested one accused present in the vehicle.

According to the police sources, the drug syndicate was busted during a special operation conducted by various police teams of the Assam police. The operation was led by Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Special Task Force (STF) Parthasarathi Mahanta and Superintendent of Police (SP) Cachar District, Numal Mahatta.

As per police sources, based on an input, the police teams on Thursday night intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state in the Sayeedpur area which comes under Silchar police station.

During the search of the vehicle, the police recovered 21 Kg of heroin. Following the recovery of the drugs, the police arrested the driver of the vehicle.

As per police sources, the seized contraband was found worth around Rs 210 Crores in the international market.

Further legal action into the matter is being carried out.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Praised Assam Police

Following the seizure of huge consignment of the contraband, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X, to hail the Assam police for the successful operation. 

CM Himanta wrote, “Rs 210 cr- Assam’s Biggest Ever Drugs Haul. In a big step towards a Drugs Free Assam, 21 kg of heroin has been seized in Silchar in a joint operation by Assam STF & Cachar Police. One person has been arrested and an investigation is underway to crack the supply grid.”

He patted the cops involved in the operation saying, “Well done Assam Police.”
 

(With inputs from Anirudha Bhakat)

Published April 4th, 2024 at 23:39 IST

