sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Waqf Bill | Manish Sisodia | US Elections | Vinesh Phogat | Paris Olympics | Bangladesh Crisis |

Published 11:45 IST, August 11th 2024

Assam Police On High Alert Along Indo-Bangla Border: DGP

The Assam Police is on a high alert along the India-Bangladesh border to ensure that no person enters the state illegally in view of the unrest in the neighbouring country.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Assam Police on high alert along Indo-Bangla border: DGP
Assam Police on high alert along Indo-Bangla border: DGP | Image: pti
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

11:45 IST, August 11th 2024