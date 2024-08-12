sb.scorecardresearch
  Assam Police Prevent 4 Bangladeshi Migrants From Entering State Amid Unrest, Says CM Himanta

Published 12:27 IST, August 12th 2024

Assam Police Prevent 4 Bangladeshi Migrants From Entering State Amid Unrest, Says CM Himanta

"However, police effectively intervened at the zero point and promptly repelled them, preventing their unauthorized entry," Sarma added.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Assam govt to start 35 new centres for free dialysis: Himanta
Assam Police Prevents 4 Bangladeshi Migrants From Entering State Amid Unrest, Says CM Himanta | Image: PTI
  • 2 min read
12:27 IST, August 12th 2024