Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 21:05 IST

After Guwahati Hit-And-Run Case, Assam Police Seize 9 Vehicles For Unauthorized Use Of Sirens

Misuse of power by some rich people and influential government officials and their families have raised alarm in the police circle as well as the society.

Digital Desk
Siren scam busted in Guwahati
Siren scam busted in Guwahati | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Guwahati: The Guwahati hit-and-run case, which was solved by the police on Friday, opened a pandora's box of illegal activities. Misuse of power by some rich people and influential government officials and their families have raised alarm in the police circle as well as the society. The arrest of Arin Kataki, accused in a January 26 hit-and-run case, led police to discover that many family members of many influential persons, including a few government officials, are using unauthorized ‘Govt of Assam’ tag on their personal vehicles. Not only this, they were also seen using sirens and red and green or blue lights which are warning lights used by the police. 

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, informed that such illegal activities have been going on for quite some time, but it was only after the arrest of Arin Kataki that these caught the eyes of the police. “Family members of some government officials and a few businessmen were illegally using the police warning lights and sirens on their cars. Also they had written Govt of Assam on their number plates which is completely unauthorized as those were their personal vehicles,” Diganta Barah said. 

Advertisement

When asked about the reasons, he said, “The reasons had been very simple. They wanted to not get caught by the enforcement agencies as by their vehicles look like a government vehicle.” 

The Assam Police is now going to continue its drive against the unauthorized use of sirens and warning lights on private vehicles. “Now that we are aware of the misuse, this drive will continue. If someone has fitted their vehicle with sirens and warning lights, it is better to remove them before their vehicles are seized,” Barah said, leaving a stern message to the offenders.

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 21:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

6 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

7 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

7 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

7 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

7 hours ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

11 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

12 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

12 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

12 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

12 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

12 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

12 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

12 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

13 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

a day ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

a day ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistan Elections: ECP Orders Fresh Polling in Multiple Areas

    World5 hours ago

  2. How To Strike The Perfect Balance Between An Oily And Flaky Scalp

    Galleries5 hours ago

  3. 8 Women File Rape Cases Against Sirohi Municipal Council Chairman

    India News5 hours ago

  4. The Nun 2, Bhediya, Mama: Horror Movies To Watch On Jio Cinema

    Galleries5 hours ago

  5. Kartik Aaryan's Fan Cycles All The Way From Jhansi To Meet Actor

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement