Guwahati: The Guwahati hit-and-run case, which was solved by the police on Friday, opened a pandora's box of illegal activities. Misuse of power by some rich people and influential government officials and their families have raised alarm in the police circle as well as the society. The arrest of Arin Kataki, accused in a January 26 hit-and-run case, led police to discover that many family members of many influential persons, including a few government officials, are using unauthorized ‘Govt of Assam’ tag on their personal vehicles. Not only this, they were also seen using sirens and red and green or blue lights which are warning lights used by the police.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, informed that such illegal activities have been going on for quite some time, but it was only after the arrest of Arin Kataki that these caught the eyes of the police. “Family members of some government officials and a few businessmen were illegally using the police warning lights and sirens on their cars. Also they had written Govt of Assam on their number plates which is completely unauthorized as those were their personal vehicles,” Diganta Barah said.

When asked about the reasons, he said, “The reasons had been very simple. They wanted to not get caught by the enforcement agencies as by their vehicles look like a government vehicle.”

The Assam Police is now going to continue its drive against the unauthorized use of sirens and warning lights on private vehicles. “Now that we are aware of the misuse, this drive will continue. If someone has fitted their vehicle with sirens and warning lights, it is better to remove them before their vehicles are seized,” Barah said, leaving a stern message to the offenders.