Guwahati, Feb 12 (PTI) Assam reported a dip in new COVID-19 cases on Saturday as the state recorded 172 new infections, 95 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 7,23,416, according to the bulletin issued by National Health Mission.

Five new COVID-19 fatalities pushed the death toll to 6,601. The deaths were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan district (2), and one each from Dhubri, Dibrugarh and Majuli districts.

The COVID-19 positivity rate declined to 0.70 per cent from Friday's 0.91 per cent.

Of the 172 new cases, Kamrup Metropolitan district reported 70 cases followed by 11 each in Jorhat and Lakhimpur and eight in Majuli district.

Assam had logged 267 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Friday.

The state currently has 3,383 active COVID-19 cases, while 700 people recovered from the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,12,085.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.43 per cent.

A total of 4,24,78,445, people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine, including 2,32,94,119 being administered the first dose and 1,89,68,340 the second dose and 2,15,986 the precautionary dose. PTI DG RG RG