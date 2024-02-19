Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated September 19th, 2021 at 06:42 IST

Assam reports 365 new COVID cases, two more fatalities

Assam reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, raising the toll to 5,790, while the coronavirus tally mounted to 5,97,709 with 365 fresh cases, a National Health Mission bulletin said.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The two fatalities due to the infection were recorded in Jorhat and Nagaon, it said.

The two fatalities due to the infection were recorded in Jorhat and Nagaon, it said.

The current death rate is at 0.97 per cent, and 1,347 COVID-positive patients have died due to other ailments.

Of the new cases, 97 were reported from Kamrup Metro, 32 from Jorhat, 27 from Golaghat and 21 from Barpeta.

The state now has 3,716 active cases, down from the previous day's 3,818, and 465 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,86,856.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 98.18 The new cases were detected from 55,861 sample tests, marginally higher than 55,049 conducted on the previous day.

According to the bulletin, the daily positivity rate was at 0.65 per cent, up from 0.49 per cent on Friday.

Assam has so far conducted over 2.29 crore sample tests for COVID-19.

More than 2.18 crore people have been inoculated, and 45.31 lakh of them got both doses of the vaccines, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the state government has strengthened infrastructure at its healthcare facilities, which has resulted in better treatment. The government will continue to improve medical infrastructure as well as strengthening manpower in these facilities.

Sarma was speaking after inaugurating 80 ICU beds, including 40 paediatric ones, at Silchar Medical College and Hospital on the first day of his two-day visit to Barak Valley.

"With streamlining of medicine procurement, inclusion of additional manpower and infrastructural development, the health sector has made phenomenal progress in the state. People are getting advanced treatment in all government medical colleges and hospitals," he said.

Sarma also said as a part of understanding with Coal India Ltd, another 40 ICU beds will be added to the SMCH.

Along with a 500-bed hospital coming up on the SMCH premise, the Cancer Hospital of Silchar will start functioning soon, he said, adding that approval has already been granted for setting up of a Regional Forensic Laboratory at Silchar. 

Published September 19th, 2021 at 06:43 IST

