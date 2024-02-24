Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated July 26th, 2022 at 11:39 IST

Assam reports 760 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate declines to 8.94%

Assam reported 760 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 7,35,621, according to the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

Press Trust Of India
Image: PTI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Assam reported 760 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 7,35,621, according to the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

The 760 new cases were detected out of 8,499 samples tested on Monday, with the positivity rate declining to 8.94 per cent as against the previous day's 10.29 per cent. The total number of active cases in the state has increased to 5,605 as against the previous day's 5,527.

The new cases were reported from Dibrugarh (64), Goalpara (57), Baksa (51), Dhemaji (47) and Biswanath (42), it said.

There were no deaths reported in the state due to COVID during the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin.

The death toll remained at 6,667 while 1,347 COVID-19 positive patients have died due to other reasons since April, 2020.

A total of 7,22,002 patients have recovered from COVID-19 so far, including 682 on Monday.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is now 98 per cent. A total of 2,84,94,264 samples have been tested so far in the state, according to the bulletin.

Altogether 4,80,33,830 doses of vaccines, including 2,46,10,351 first doses, 2,16,73,915 second doses and 17,49,564 precaution doses have been administered so far, according to the bulletin. PTI DG RG

Published July 26th, 2022 at 11:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

