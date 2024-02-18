Advertisement

Guwahati, Sept 27 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Assam rose to 5,851 on Monday after eight more people succumbed to the infection during the day, a National Health Mission bulletin said.

The northeastern state had on Sunday registered five COVID deaths.

At least 412 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Monday, 216 more than the previous day, pushing the caseload to 6,01,031, it said.

Currently, the state has 3,240 active cases.

The current death rate is 0.97 per cent and the number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other causes is 1,347.

Kamrup (Metro) reported three COVID-19 fatalities during the day while Baksa, Barpeta, Jorhat, Kokrajhar, and Sonitpur reported one death each.

Of the new cases, 117 were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan, 33 from Sonitpur, 32 from Barpeta, and 39 from Golaghat.

The new cases were detected out of 55,099 tests, with the daily positivity rate declining marginally to 0.75 per cent from 0.78 per cent on Sunday.

Over 2.34 crore samples have been tested in the state for COVID-19 thus far.

At least 362 people were cured of the infection during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,90,593.

At present, the recovery rate among coronavirus patients stands at 98.26 per cent.

The NHM bulletin said more than 2.36 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in Assam. PTI DG MM MM