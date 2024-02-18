Advertisement

Guwahati, Sep 8 (PTI) Assam reported four fresh COVID-19 fatalities and 427 new cases on Wednesday, according to the bulletin of the National Health Mission.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 5,723. The deaths were reported from Bishwanath, Cachar, Dibrugarh and Sonitpur districts. The COVID-19 death rate in the state now is 0.96 per cent, the bulletin said.

Advertisement

The COVID-19 caseload in the state climbed to 5,93,514, it said, adding that the highest of 101 cases were reported from Kamrup Metro district followed by Jorhat (38), Dibrugarh (22) and Lakhimpur (21).

The new cases were detected out of 65,256 tests conducted during the day, with the daily positivity rate of 0.65 per cent. The cumulative tests conducted in the state so far is 2,22,83,428. The number of recoveries during the day increased to 582 as against 420 patients discharged from hospitals on Tuesday with the total recoveries rising to 5,81,493 and the current recovery rate marginally rising to 97.97 per cent.

Advertisement

The total number of people vaccinated during the day was also lower during the day at 1,80,458 as against 2,94,372 on Tuesday while the cumulative beneficiaries increased to 1,92,46,986 which include 1,57,45,819 receiving the first dose and 35,01,167 the second dose. PTI DG RG RG