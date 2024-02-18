English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 8th, 2021 at 23:28 IST

Assam reports four COVID-19 deaths, 427 new cases

Assam reports four COVID-19 deaths, 427 new cases

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Guwahati, Sep 8 (PTI) Assam reported four fresh COVID-19 fatalities and 427 new cases on Wednesday, according to the bulletin of the National Health Mission.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 5,723. The deaths were reported from Bishwanath, Cachar, Dibrugarh and Sonitpur districts. The COVID-19 death rate in the state now is 0.96 per cent, the bulletin said.

Advertisement

The COVID-19 caseload in the state climbed to 5,93,514, it said, adding that the highest of 101 cases were reported from Kamrup Metro district followed by Jorhat (38), Dibrugarh (22) and Lakhimpur (21).

The new cases were detected out of 65,256 tests conducted during the day, with the daily positivity rate of 0.65 per cent. The cumulative tests conducted in the state so far is 2,22,83,428. The number of recoveries during the day increased to 582 as against 420 patients discharged from hospitals on Tuesday with the total recoveries rising to 5,81,493 and the current recovery rate marginally rising to 97.97 per cent.

Advertisement

The total number of people vaccinated during the day was also lower during the day at 1,80,458 as against 2,94,372 on Tuesday while the cumulative beneficiaries increased to 1,92,46,986 which include 1,57,45,819 receiving the first dose and 35,01,167 the second dose. PTI DG RG RG

Advertisement

Published September 8th, 2021 at 23:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

7 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

7 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

7 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

7 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

7 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

10 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

13 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

13 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

13 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

13 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

13 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

13 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

13 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

13 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

13 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

13 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

13 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sandeshkhali Horror Prompts Bengal Govt to Form 10-Member Police Team

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Sandeshkhali Horror: TMC Leader Shahjahan's Aides Booked For Gangrape

    Politics News6 hours ago

  3. Bihar: Over 60 Injured After Violence Breaks Out During Saraswati Puja

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Hema Malini Performs Nritya Seva Inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir Premises

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  5. Delhi Police Arrest Man for Threatening to Bomb IGI Airport

    India News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo