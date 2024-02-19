Updated February 19th, 2024 at 01:32 IST
Assam Rifles Avert Major Fire Incident Near Indo-Myanmar Border, 2 Injured Evacuated
The Security Forces' statement said quick action led to the evacuation of two individuals with burn injuries.
Assam Rifles' response prevents a major fire near the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur's Saibol Joupi Village. | Image:X @prodefkohima
Imphal: The Assam Rifles in Manipur's Chandel District averted a major fire incident near the Indo-Myanmar border in Saibol Joupi Village, as per initial reports.
Furthermore, the Security Forces' statement said quick action led to the evacuation of two individuals with burn injuries.
Published February 19th, 2024 at 01:32 IST
