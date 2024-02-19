Assam Rifles' response prevents a major fire near the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur's Saibol Joupi Village. | Image: X @prodefkohima

Imphal: The Assam Rifles in Manipur's Chandel District averted a major fire incident near the Indo-Myanmar border in Saibol Joupi Village, as per initial reports.

A major fire incident was averted by swift & prompt action by the #AssamRifles in #Manipur at Saibol Joupi Village (near Indo-Myanmar Border) in Chandel District.

2 persons with burn injuries were evacuated.@official_dgar @SpokespersonMoD @PIBImphal @manipur_police @DiprManipur pic.twitter.com/QZj5amBLxN — PRO (Defence), Manipur, Nagaland & South Arunachal (@prodefkohima) February 18, 2024

Furthermore, the Security Forces' statement said quick action led to the evacuation of two individuals with burn injuries.