Updated March 10th, 2024 at 14:21 IST

Assam Road Accident: 1 Dead, 10 Injured in Van-Motorcycle Collision in Kamrup

One person was killed and 10 others were injured in a road accident near Hajo in Kamrup district of Assam on Sunday

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
Road accident
One person was killed and 10 others were injured in a road accident near Hajo in Kamrup district of Assam on Sunday | Image:PTI/ Representational
Rangia: One person was killed and 10 others were injured in a road accident near Hajo in Kamrup district of Assam on Sunday, police said.

According to a police officer, the accident took place early in the morning when a speeding pick-up van carrying fish collided head-on with a motorcycle at Borni.

"The bike rider, identified as Fulbar Ali of Mukalmua, died on the spot. Besides, 10 other people were also injured in the accident. They are undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital," he added.

The police officer said further investigation is on.

Published March 10th, 2024 at 14:21 IST

