sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ National Film Awards | Bangladesh Crisis | Middle East Tensions | US Elections | Kolkata Doctor Murder |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Assam's Future Not Secure, Hindu-Muslim Population Balance Eroding Says Assam CM Himanta

Published 12:25 IST, August 15th 2024

Assam's Future Not Secure, Hindu-Muslim Population Balance Eroding Says Assam CM Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the future of the state is "not secure" as the population balance between Hindus and Muslims is declin

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Himanta Tells Arnab Why Changing Demography is a Huge Concern
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the future of the state is "not secure" as the population balance between Hindus and Muslims is declin | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

12:25 IST, August 15th 2024