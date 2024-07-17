Published 14:56 IST, July 17th 2024
Assam's Tezpur Airport to Be Shut for 1.5 Years Owing to Maintenance Work
Fight services will be shut at the Tezpur airport in Assam in October for one-and-half years for maintenance works, a senior official said on Wednesday
Image: Republic Digital
