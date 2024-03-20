The Assam Police STF has apprehended two ISIS leaders who were camping in a neighbouring country and had crossed the international border to enter India. | Image: Republic Digital

Dhubri: The Assam Police Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday apprehended two ISIS leaders who were camping in a neighbouring country and had crossed the international border to enter India, during a search operation carried out at specific locations along the International border area, Republic has learnt.

According to preliminary information by the central agencies, the two leaders of ISIS in India had crossed over to India at the Dhubri Sector, with the aim of carrying out sabotage activities. At around 4.15 am on Wednesday, the duo was found in the Dharamshala area of Dhubri, from where they were apprehended and later brought to the STF office in Guwahati.

The operation was led by Parthasarathi Mahanta, IPS, IGP (STF), Kalyan Kumar Pathak, APS, Additional SP, STF and other ranks.

The individuals have been identified as Haris Farooqi [Harish Ajmal Farukhi S/o Ajmal Farooqi] of Chakrata in Dehradun, who is believed to have led the ISIS operations in India. His associate Anurag Singh [Rehan S/o Manbir Singh] of Diwana in Panipat had reportedly converted to Islam.

Both the ISIS members, reports say, have furthered the cause of ISIS in India, right from carrying out recruitment activities to terror-funding and terror acts involving usage of the IEDs at several locations across the country.

Several cases are pending against the duo, including at the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Anti-Terror Squads (ATS) in Lucknow and Delhi.

The Assam STF is expected to hand over the accused to the NIA for further legal action.

(With inputs from Anirudha Bhakat)