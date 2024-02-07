Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 14:25 IST

Assam To Ban Polygamy Soon, Himanta Says Govt Ready to Table Bill During Budget Session of Assembly

The Assam Government is set to introduce a bill to ban polygamy in the state during the upcoming budget session of the Assembly.

Ronit Singh
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Himanta Biswa Sarma | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Guwahati: The Assam Government is set to introduce a bill to ban polygamy in the state during the upcoming budget session of the Assembly, starting on February 5. 

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has time and again been vocal about banning polygamy in the state, said the draft of the bill is being scrutinised by the Law Department at present.

Advertisement

"We are lining up an act to ban polygamy in the state during the budget session of the assembly. It is with the Law Department for vetting," he said.

Sarma said his government was looking forward to the legislation on Uniform Civil Code (UCC) which will be considered during a special four-day session of the Uttarakhand assembly from February 5.

Advertisement

"We will monitor the bill and see if we can implement it fully. We have time to examine it and proceed accordingly," he added.

The budget session of the Assam assembly will begin on February 5 and conclude on February 28. The budget for next fiscal will be presented on February 12. 

Advertisement

What Is Polygamy? 

Polygamy promotes the practice of having more than one spouse at the same time. It has often been at the centre stage of discussion among different groups in India. 

Advertisement

The concept recently cropped up during the discussion around the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which lays down the provision for a common law for all citizens of the country, irrespective of their religion.

 

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 14:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News22 minutes ago

  2. When Kiara Recalled How Sidharth Proposed To Her In Shershaah Style

    Entertainment25 minutes ago

  3. Prince Harry Meets His Father, King Charles III, After Cancer Diagnosis

    World32 minutes ago

  4. HDFC Bank accepts $750 million in bids for dollar bond offerings

    Business News39 minutes ago

  5. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement