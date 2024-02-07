Advertisement

Guwahati: The Assam Government is set to introduce a bill to ban polygamy in the state during the upcoming budget session of the Assembly, starting on February 5.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has time and again been vocal about banning polygamy in the state, said the draft of the bill is being scrutinised by the Law Department at present.

"We are lining up an act to ban polygamy in the state during the budget session of the assembly. It is with the Law Department for vetting," he said.

Sarma said his government was looking forward to the legislation on Uniform Civil Code (UCC) which will be considered during a special four-day session of the Uttarakhand assembly from February 5.

"We will monitor the bill and see if we can implement it fully. We have time to examine it and proceed accordingly," he added.

The budget session of the Assam assembly will begin on February 5 and conclude on February 28. The budget for next fiscal will be presented on February 12.

What Is Polygamy?

Polygamy promotes the practice of having more than one spouse at the same time. It has often been at the centre stage of discussion among different groups in India.

The concept recently cropped up during the discussion around the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which lays down the provision for a common law for all citizens of the country, irrespective of their religion.