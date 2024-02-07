English
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 12:03 IST

Assam Tourism Bill 2024, Safer Adventures and Sustainable Growth

The new law also states that all tourism-related businesses must register themselves and if they fail penalties can be imposed.

Digital Desk
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma | Image:Himanta Biswa Sarma/Facebook
Dispur: The Assam government has decided to make a new law to help its tourism industry. The Assamese government  wants to do different things to make tourism in the state a-lot-better. According to media reports, The Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, led a meeting during which the decision to bring in the new law was discussed on Wednesday night.

The law is being  called the Assam Tourism (Development and Registration) Bill, 2024. This law will do a few important things. First, it will create a group called the Adventure Safety Audit Committee. This group will check if adventure places and activities are safe. If businesses don't follow the law, they will have to pay fines.

The new law also states that all tourism-related businesses must register themselves and if they fail penalties can be imposed. According to a PTI report,  the state government thinks that this law will help Assam grow economically. It will also make sure that tourism grows in a good way, protecting Assam's culture and nature.

Apart from this, the government has agreed to build a new flyover in Guwahati. It will cost Rs 376.11 crore and go from Cycle Factory junction to Lal Ganesh market on Garbhanga Road. The government also decided to remove some rules from village councils in different places.

Lastly, the cabinet said yes to moving the responsibility of water supply in municipalities from one department to another for better maintenance. 

Published February 1st, 2024 at 12:03 IST

