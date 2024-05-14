Advertisement

Guwahati: Two suspected Bangladeshi terrorists belonging to Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) were arrested in Guwahati on Monday, police told PTI.

Acting on a tip-off, the two Bangladesh nationals, who were illegally staying in India, were nabbed in Guwahati Railway station, a police statement said, adding they were in the city to "radicalise youths" to join the terror outfit.

Advertisement

They were identified as Bahar Mia from Brahmanbari district and Rasel Mia from Netrokona district of Bangladesh.

"These cadres are Bangladesh nationals and were illegally staying in India without passport and obtained Indian documents to spread terror network in Assam," the statement said.

Advertisement

They are suspected cadres of ABT, an affiliate of Al Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), which is banned in the country along with all its affiliated groups.

Incriminating documents, including Aadhaar and PAN cards, suspected to be fake, were seized from them, the statement said.