Who Was Ahom General Lachit Borphukan? PM Modi Unveils His Statue Today In Assam | Image: PTI

Assam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a magnificent 125-foot bronze statue of the Ahom general, Lachit Borphukan, in Assam's Jorhat.

This historic event took place at the Lachit Barphukan Maidam Development Project at Hollongapar near Teok, marking a significant tribute to the valiant leader's legacy.

PM Modi's presence not only emphasized the importance of the event but also shows the government's commitment to honoring the heroes of Assam's rich history.

Accompanied by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, PM Modi engaged in an Ahom ritual before unveiling the statue.

Who was Lachit Borphukan?

Lachit Borphukan, a renowned figure in Assam's history, was a brave commander of the Ahom kingdom during its zenith from 1228 to 1826.

His invincible spirit and leadership skills were epitomized in the historic Battle of Saraighat in 1671. Leading the Ahom dynasty, he successfully stopped and repelled Mughal army, led by Raja Ramsingh-I, safeguarding Assam's sovereignty and preserving its distinct cultural identity.

Statue Of Valour

Crafted by the renowned sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar, the statue stands at an impressive height of 84 feet, mounted on a pedestal of 41 feet, soaring to a towering height of 125 feet.

'Statue of Valour,' is a timeless tribute to the legendary army commander, Lachit Borphukan, whose remarkable leadership during the 1671 Battle of Saraighat remains etched in the annals of history.

Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendramodi Ji is dedicating the Statue of Valour: A magnificent tribute to Lachit Barphukan - to the people of Bharat at Jorhat. https://t.co/OxR5uVeXLc — Himanta Biswa Sarma (Modi Ka Parivar) (@himantabiswa) March 9, 2024