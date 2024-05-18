Advertisement

New Delhi: A day after a video emerged from inside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence showing AAP MP Swati Maliwal engaging in an argument with security officials on the day when she alleged physical assault, another video has emerged.

A 32-second-long CCTV footage has emerged which shows female security guards taking Maliwal outside CM’s house.

Advertisement

Assaultgate: Video of Swati Maliwal Walking Out of Kejriwal's House Emerges | WATCH



Click here to read morehttps://t.co/KuM72KWuaV#Assaultgate #SwatiMaliwal #ArvindKejriwal #BibhavKumar pic.twitter.com/j0j6cEr8EJ — Republic (@republic)

The CCTV footage has been compiled by stitching three CCTV clips together. In the first few seconds through the video, Maliwal can be seen being escorted by 2 female and 2 male guards as they cross the staircase area. In the next clip, they were seen exiting the entrance area where the metal detectors were placed. In the third clip, she was seen outside the house.

Advertisement

Throughout the video, a female guard was seen holding the MP’s arm as they made their way out of the residence. Soon after stepping out, the former DCW chief can be seen getting her hands freed from guards’ grasp. Maliwal moved ahead to converse with the policeman present at the exit. Soon after, another policeman comes out of the house and talks with Maliwal. The Rajya Sabha MP can be seen pointing towards the house and her face while she talks with the cop.

This new video is said to be circulated on social media by AAP sources.

Advertisement

Assaultgate Probe Picks Pace

As the investigation gains momentum, the Delhi Police has also begun the process of recording the statements of law enforcement officials as form of witness statements.

Advertisement

Yesterday, a 51-second video emerged wherein the AAP MP was indulging in an argument with staff at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house. In a video that has not been independently verified by Republic World, AAP MP Swati Maliwal could be heard arguing with the staff at Kejriwal's residence as they asked her to leave. In the clip, Maliwal also asked the guards to make her speak to the DCP while they continued to persuade her to leave the hall.

Refusing to leave the area, Swati, who insisted on making the call from the room, was countered by them saying that calling the police was not allowed from CM’s house. She also dared them to do whatever they could in their capacity to stop her. “I have called 112. Let the police come, I will talk after that", Maliwal told the staff.

Advertisement

One of the guards was heard saying, "We are humbly requesting. Police will not enter the house. Please come with me (intending to direct her to outside the house). The 51-second-long video ended with the altercation still ongoing.

Maliwal’s medico-legal report on Saturday has revealed that she sustained injuries in multiple areas of her body, including some internal injuries. The MLC report mentions injuries under her eyes and on her leg. There are injury marks on her left leg and on her cheek under the eyes. Earlier on Friday, Maliwal underwent a medical check-up at AIIMS and medical treatment for three hours at AIIMS.

Meanwhile, the former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief has also alleged that the CCTV cameras installed at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence were being tampered with. Taking to the microblogging site X on Friday night, Maliwal said, "I have received information that now these people are tampering with the CCTV of the house." She also tagged Delhi Police in her post.

Advertisement

Late Thursday evening, some shocking claims came to the surface with the sitting Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Swati Maliwal narrating her ordeal to the Delhi police, and revealing the magnitude and scale of the assault.

Advertisement

In her statement to the Delhi Police, Maliwal revealed how she was pushed back by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary and close aide Bibhav Kumar during an altercation that took place inside the CM's residence on Monday.

In hair-raising claims, Maliwal alleged that she was kicked and hit repeatedly, including on her chest and lower part of the body. The AAP MP also informed the Delhi Police that she was also verbally abused by Bibhav, who had allegedly used cuss words against her.

