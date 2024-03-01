Updated March 1st, 2024 at 00:02 IST
Assistant Police Inspector Booked for Raping Woman for 3 Years on the Pretext of Marriage
A woman, resident of Poisar in Mumbai, filed a rape case against Assistant Police Inspector (API) Nausad Pasha Pathan for allegedly raping her.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Mumbai: A woman, resident of Poisar in Mumbai, filed a rape case against Assistant Police Inspector (API) Nausad Pasha Pathan (38), attached with Samta Nagar Police Station in Nanded. The inspector allegedly was into a relationship with the woman for three years, during which the woman allegedly became pregnant twice. Pathan allegedly kept raping the woman under the pretext of marriage.
A relationship between the two was eastablished when the cop helped the woman during COVID-19 in 2020.
Advertisement
Samta Nagar Police has registered a case against the accused under Section of IPC 376 (2)(N) 417, 323 and 504. At preset, the accused posted in Nanded Police Station.
In the meanwhile, Samta Nagar Police has formed a team for further investigation.
Advertisement
Published March 1st, 2024 at 00:02 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.