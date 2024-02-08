Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 12:14 IST

At 3.9 Degrees Delhi Records Season's Coldest Day, Over 50 Flights Delayed

Delhi Temperature Latest News: Over 50 flights were delayed at IGI as Delhi recorded its coldest day of the season at 3.9 degrees Celsius.

Digital Desk
Delhi fog
Delhi records season's coldest day | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: National Capital Delhi recorded its coldest day of the season on Friday with Safdarjung, the city's official weather observatory posting a minimum temperature of 3.9 degrees Celsius. A dense surface-level fog was also seen enveloping the city this morning, which plunged visibility to zero. According to Meteorological Department data, the mercury dipped three degrees below normal.  As per the IMD, a cold wave is when the minimum dips to around 2 degrees Celsius. A minimum temperature of 3.6 degrees Celsius was recorded at Lodhi Road.

Over 50 Flights Delayed

Owing to the dense fog, over 50 flights were delayed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport as dense fog plunged visibility to zero at the for over four hours from 4:30 AM.  

Zero visibility was also reported at Delhi (Palam) Airport due to very dense fog conditions while Safdarjung Airport reported 200 m visibility in dense fog conditions on Friday morning. Apart from Delhi, the visibility was recorded below 500 m in several parts of Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh including Gwalior and Malda, Gangetic West Bengal, Assam, parts of Punjab, and Rajasthan's Ganganagar, as per IMD data.   

39 Trains Delayed

39 passenger trains to Delhi are running behind schedule owing to the fog. Of the 39 trains, three trains are running late by six hours. This includes Ajmer-Katra Pooja Express, Katihar-Amritsar Express, and Khajarao-Kurukshetra Express trains. Besides, six long-distance trains including Bhubneshwar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, Amritsar-Nanded Express, Azamgarh-Delhi Junction Kaifiyat Express, Kamakhya-Delhi Junction Brahmputra Mail and Seoni-Ferozpur Express are also running behind their schedule and are expected to arrive late by four hours.

Similarly, Jammutawi-Ajmer Pooja Express and Kamakhya-Delhi Junction Brahmputra Mail are also delayed by around five hours while 10 others, including Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express, Banglore-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas, Prayagraj-New Delhi Express, Chennai-New Delhi Express and Manikpur-Nizamuddin Express are running late by up to two hours.

Published January 12th, 2024 at 12:14 IST

