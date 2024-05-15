Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi on Tuesday recorded a temperature of 40.6 degree Celsius as the national capital has started reeling in the heat wave conditions. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday, the temperature in the national capital recorded a high of 40.6 degree Celsius, which is a notch above the season’s average.

The weather forecast agency stated that the city noted a minimum temperature of 23.9 degrees Celsius. However, the minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded a notch below the season's average, as per the weather forecast agency.

Advertisement

It was also being stated that the relative humidity during the day oscillated between 24 per cent and 55 per cent.

The weather office has forecast mainly clear skies on Wednesday with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 42 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Advertisement