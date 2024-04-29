At 44 Deg C, South Bengal Wears Deserted Look, IMD Predicts Heatwave Conditions Till May 2 | Image:R Bharat

Kolkata: In the beginning of the summer season, heatwave conditions prevailed in South Bengal and portions of northern districts on Sunday with day's maximum temperature clocking at 44.3 degrees Celsius.

According to the Indian Metorological Department (IMD), the heatwave condition will continue, particularly in southern districts, till May 2.

The maximum temperature on Sunday at Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district was recorded at 44.3 degrees Celsius, which was above 7.5 deg C normal, according to the weather bureau.

In the Paschim Bardhaman district, the temperature mounted to 44.2 deg C, followed by Bankura at 43.5 deg C.

The capital city of Kolkata also recorded 5.7 deg C above normal temperature at 41.3 deg C. In the northern districts, temperature was relatively cooler, said the Met department.

Balurghat and Malda districts witnessed maximum temperatures at 41 deg C each. In Darjeeling and Kalimpong, the mercury read 22.4 and 25.2 deg C, respectively.

"Mainly dry westerly to northwesterly winds at lower levels continue to prevail over the region. Due to strong solar insolation, the heatwave condition is very likely to prevail over the districts during the period from April 28 to May 2," a MeT office spokesperson said.

Due to the heatwave conditions, the roads saw a deserted atmosphere with fewer vehicle plying during afternoon.