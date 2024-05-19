Advertisement

New Delhi: The scorching heat in the national capital has been on a surge with Delhi recording its hottest day this year on Sunday as temperature soared to 44.4 degrees Celsius. According to the IMD, the heat wave conditions in Delhi are likely to continue for the next one week, due to which the temperature may further surge leading to a restless summer in the national capital in the coming days.

The weather forecast agency has stated that a searing heat wave is sweeping Delhi at present, recording the season’s highest temperature so far. Not only this, the severe heatwave conditions is likely to prevail over the national capital as no respite is expected for a week amid predictions that hot winds from Rajasthan will continue to blow across the national capital.

As per the Safdarjung observatory, the maximum temperature, which was recorded at 44.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, is four notch above the normal temperature. Additionally, the minimum temperature, which was recorded at 28.2 degrees Celsius, is two degrees above the normal range.

West Delhi’s Najafgarh area once again remained the hottest place in Delhi, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 47.8 degrees Celsius. Apart from Najafgarh, most of the other parts of Delhi recorded maximum temperatures in the range of 45-47 degrees Celsius, confirmed the weather forecast department.

As per the data, Delhi’s Mungeshpur and Pitampura witnessed maximum temperatures at 47.7 degrees Celsius and 47 degrees Celsius, respectively.

South Delhi’s Ayanagar recorded a maximum temperature of 46.4 degrees Celsius while Palam and Ridge saw maximum temperatures reaching 45.1 degrees Celsius and 45.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

