Advertisement

Indore: The traffic police in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore have reduced the duration of red lights at major busy intersections considering the extreme heat conditions in the city amidst soaring temperature. Not only this, the extreme heat wave conditions in the city has also forced the electricity department to place coolers in front of power transformers in the city to keep them cool and keep their temperature under control to prevent any fire incident which might be caused due to spark in the electricity.

According to the MeT department, Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 44.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday, which is highest for the month of May in the last 8 years. The maximum temperature in the city is likely to cross the 45-degree Celsius mark in the next two to three days.

Advertisement

Big coolers have been placed near transformers in Indore

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP, Traffic) Kiran Sharma said on Friday, "We have reduced the duration of the red light by eight to 11 seconds at three busy traffic intersections considering the scorching heat."

Advertisement

Traffic conditions are being reviewed at other signals in the city to replicate the process, she said.

According to eyewitnesses, green nets have been put up at some busy traffic signals to provide relief to motorists.

Advertisement

An official of Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company said big coolers were placed in front of transformers at power stations in different parts of the city.

"The temperature in the city has been very high for the last five days. Earlier, we had installed fans in front of transformers. When this did not help bring down the temperature, we started using big coolers for 24 hours on both sides of the transformer," said Satish Prajapat, an employee posted at the power substation of LIG intersection.

Advertisement

If the transformer gets overheated, the power supply from the substation can stop, affecting consumers, he said.

