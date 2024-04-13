Advertisement

Hot weather conditions prevailed in Rajasthan on Saturday with Dholpur being recorded as the hottest place in the state at 46 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

Alwar, Karauli, Churu and Gangangagar recorded their maximum temperature at 45.8, 45.5, 44.9 and 44.4 degrees Celsius, respectively, while the day temperature was below 44 degrees Celsius at other places.

The MeT has predicted rainfall activity in some areas of Kota and Udaipur divisions from Saturday to Monday.

Gusty winds with a speed of 45-50 kmph along with light to moderate rainfall are also expected at some places in Jaipur, Bharatpur and Ajmer divisions, it said.

The rainfall activity would bring down day temperatures by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius, the MeT said in its weather forecast.

Heatwave conditions and dust storms are expected at some place in Hanumangarh and Ganganagar districts in northern Rajasthan during the next 24 hours, it said.