New Delhi: At 7557 Megawatt (MW) power demand, the peak power demand in Delhi on Monday surged to its highest ever for the month of May amidst the soaring temperature resulting in the severe heatwave conditions in the national capital. The discom officials have stated that the real time data from the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) in Delhi, showed the peak power demand at 7,557 MW till 3.33 pm on Monday.

It is being said that this was the highest-ever peak power demand for Delhi in the month May as compared to previous years. Additionally, it was also higher than the peak power demand recorded last year, which was at 7,438 MW registered on August 22.

Power demand in Delhi is expected to cross 8,000 MW mark this summer

As the peak power demand has been pushed to a new level, the discom officials speculated that the peak power demand in the national capital is expected to cross the 8,000 MW mark this summer.

According to the data, Delhi's all-time high peak power demand was recorded at 7,695 MW on June 29 in 2022. The discom officials said that previous all-time high for the month of May was 7,070 MW, which was recorded on May 19, 2022, however, this year, Monday recorded the third consecutive day that Delhi’s peak power demand crossed the 7,000 MW mark, which shattered all the previous records.

The officials stated that the severe weather condition in Delhi has a profound impact on power demand in the city and a surge was even recorded in the month of April as compared to previous year. More and more use of air conditioning and cooling equipment have led to the increase in power consumption.

Notably, in April, Delhi's peak power demand ranged between 3,809 MW and 5,447 MW. In April 2023, the peak power demand ranged between 3,388 MW and 5,422 MW.

It is being said that the use of air conditioning can contribute to 30-50 per cent of power use at a domestic or commercial establishment.

The officials predict that power demand in areas of South and West Delhi only is likely to reach around 3,680 MW this year, which was around 3,250 MW in 2023.

