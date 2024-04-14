×

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 19:07 IST

At Least 22 Delhi Bound Flights Diverted Amid Heavy Rainfall in Delhi-NCR

At least 22 Delhi-bound flights were diverted on Saturday due to bad weather conditions amid heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Flights diverted amid heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR
Flights diverted amid heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR | Image:PTI/ Representational
Delhi Rain: At least 22 Delhi-bound flights were diverted on Saturday due to inclement weather conditions in Delhi-NCR. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a warning for thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur in Delhi and the national capital region. Meanwhile, the rainfall has given some respite from the scorching heat to the residents in the national capital.

However, the sudden rainfall and thunderstorm in Delhi impacted the flight operations at Delhi’s IGI Airport between 3 pm to 4.30 pm, during which as many as 22 Delhi-bound flights were diverted due to bad weather. Of them, 9 flights were diverted to Jaipur, 8 to Lucknow, 2 to Chandigarh, and 1 each to Varansi, Amritsar and Ahmedabad.

As per information, among the diverted flights, 9 flights of IndiGo, 8 flights of Air India, and 3 flights of Vistara were among those that were diverted. 

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in many parts of Delhi-NCR including Bahadurgarh, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Manesar and others.

Meanwhile, the MeT Department has issued an advisory for residents to follow, considering lightning and thunderstorms predictions over Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas.
 

Published April 13th, 2024 at 18:19 IST

