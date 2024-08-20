Published 23:16 IST, August 20th 2024
At Least 20 Hospitalised After Consuming Spurious Liquor In Odisha's Ganjam
At least 20 people were hospitalised in Berhampur located in Odisha’s Ganjam district after falling sick due to the alleged consumption of spurious liquor.
At least 20 fall sick after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Odisha's Ganjam | Image: Representational
